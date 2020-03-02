Bersih 2.0 asks for special parliament session for vote of confidence

KUALA LUMPUR: The Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih 2.0) has called for a special Parliament session to be held as soon as possible to allow for a vote of confidence to be taken.

The move, according to the civil society group, would put "beyond doubt" the question of whether the newly minted Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin commanded the majority in Dewan Rakyat.

The Steering Committee of Bersih 2.0 said it was imperative that the current political crisis be brought to a closure as soon as possible.

It said that for the people, a special Parliament sitting would also reveal clearly how their members of parliament (MP) voted and whether it was in keeping with their own expectations when they voted in 2018.

“It was the voters who put these MPs in the Dewan Rakyat and they have every right to see for themselves which side he/she aligns with.

“Bersih 2.0 calls upon the rakyat to contact their MPs to find out who they will vote for in a vote of confidence in Parliament,” it said in a statement today.

It added that if a special session was not called, then the vote of confidence should be moved as soon as the next Parliament sitting convenes on March 9.

“Should Muhyiddin lose the vote, he has to resign and the YDP Agong (Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah) has the prerogative to appoint another person who commands the majority to form the government or to dissolve Parliament to pave the way for a fresh polls.

“Bersih 2.0 reiterates our stand against any form of backdoor government that betrays the rakyat’s mandate given in GE14 but until a vote of confidence is taken, the uncertainty continues and the crisis prolonged,” it said.

The appointment of Muhyiddin who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president, as the eighth Prime Minister was announced by Istana Negara on Saturday.

His appointment was made in line with article 40(2)(a) and article 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution.

The Pagoh Member of Parliament was sworn in on Sunday.