GPMS praises new PM's pledge

KUALA LUMPUR: Newly-appointed Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin's commitment to improving the education standards and nations economy received overwhelming support and earned him praises from all walks of life.

The latest, Gabungan Pelajar Melayu Semenanjung (GPMS) president Mohd Alif Anas Md Noor said the issues prioritised by the Prime Minister are pertinent and of grave concern for all Malaysians.

He said as the oldest national Malay students’ association in the country, they are aware the Malay community are far left behind when compared with other races in the country and GPMS hopes to improve this with some help from government.

"Based on information gathered before the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 was launched in October last year, it’s very clear that Malays are still lagging far behind. For instance, a Malay and Bumiputera’s monthly household income median is RM4,846, whereas for a Chinese it is higher by RM1,736.

"In terms of employment, the Malays and Bumiputeras are left behind in many fields like accountancy where there are only 8 per cent Malays.

"However, on the brighter side, fields like dentistry and quantity surveying, we have about 51 per cent and 50 per cent, respectively," he said a statement.

Mohd Alif said the correlation between education and economics is interdependent thus the Prime Minister's pledge is something everyone looks forward to.

"They too want to achieve, earn and live on par with the other races in the country, and we believe this is possible through the Shared Prosperity 2030 commitment he (Muhyiddin) vowed to follow through from the previous government," he said.

Muhyiddin in his speech yesterday pledged to boost the quality of the country's education to ensure education standards are comparable to those of developed countries.

On the economic front, the Prime Minister has expressed his commitment to continue the implementation of the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 agenda in an effort to boost the country's economic growth in an effort to bridge the economic gap between the races.

Mohd Alif added that GPMS is confident Muhyiddin will continue to improve the existing policies, quality of education, and economic growth in an effort to bridge the economic gap between the races.

"GPMS suggested that educational agencies such as UiTM, Mara and Yayasan Peneraju which are owned by Malays and Bumiputera will be given priority and the PTPTN loans crisis, which seems to be a problem for many, is quickly resolved to enable the future generations to also benefit from it," he added.

Mohd Alif said by empowering the education sectors, Malaysia will be able to secure the supply of skilled labour to the job sectors that drive the country's economy.