Top four ministers by this week?

The focus of many Malaysians had shifted to the potential line-up of Muhyiddin’s cabinet. BERNAMA

KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s appointment as the eighth prime minister has somewhat stabilised the political climate after a chaotic week of political intrigue and impasse.

Although the outcome did not please everyone, and some accusations and criticisms lingered, the focus of many Malaysians had shifted to the potential line-up of Muhyiddin’s cabinet.

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali

The rumour mill has already started churning out potential appointments.

Just like Pakatan Harapan after the 14th General Election, the new government’s formation was rather unexpected, albeit through crossovers and new alliances. It is only right to provide space and time for the new administration too.

Sources in the new ruling coalition Perikatan Nasional said apart from the prime minister’s post, people could expect an announcement this week on the appointees to four key cabinet posts — deputy prime minister, and the finance, home and defence portfolios.

Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein

Several names kept cropping up in between conversations among PN leaders and its members, according to one source.

Among them included experienced former Barisan Nasional ministers, such as Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, Datuk Seri Richard Riot, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and the previous government’s economic affairs minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

“These are the names that most likely will fill the other four posts. And, of course, (Pas president Datuk Seri Abdul) Hadi Awang too, will be part of this top five.

“Muhyiddin would want to at least give some feeling of security to the people and so, he will announce the four soon, like (former prime minister) Tun (Dr Mahathir Mohamad) did (on May 12, 2018),” the source said.

Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang

Although five of the seven names were from the then BN administration, they were seen as “clean” and “respected” compared with some of their colleagues battling corruption charges in court.

For the other cabinet posts, another source told the New Straits Times that the earliest announcement would be made two weeks from now.

“Choosing cabinet ministers for this government is not going to be an easy task for Muhyiddin. He has a lot to consider.”

Ethnicity representation would also be a big part in Muhyiddin’s consideration as the ruling coalition also included Gabungan Parti Sarawak and BN parties MCA and MIC.

“There are concerns that Muhyiddin might favour Bersatu leaders, Azmin and the latter’s friends (former PKR members of parliament who have now turned as independents).

“Another question will be on underperforming former PH leaders. Will they get ministerial posts too? These are questions Muhyiddin has to consider before making any announcement.

“So, to me, predicting a future with a full cabinet line-up from the get-go is a bit premature,” the source said.

As allies, other PN parties aside from Bersatu were expected to come up with a list of leaders they would like to nominate for the new cabinet.

Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed

Nevertheless, PN must first be formalised by the Registry of Societies before appointing the coalition’s Supreme Council members, who could reach a consensus on the allocation of each party’s representation in the new cabinet.

One source said rumours that the Parliament session would be postponed by one or two months did not sound farfetched, as time would be needed to resolve the pending appointments.

“Why would Muhyiddin want to go to the Dewan Rakyat right away without having his cabinet ministers yet?

“When the Dewan Rakyat sitting begins, the people would expect serious work to be carried out and to fulfil this, Muhyiddin must have his cabinet ready when the House convenes.”