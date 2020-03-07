Dr M: I am still Bersatu chairman

KUBANG PASU: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad stresses he is still the chairman of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), while admitting that the party is now divided following the recent political turmoil.

Dr Mahathir said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin should not assume the role of acting chairman as it was against the party’s constitution.

“He (Muhyiddin) cannot be the acting (chairman)... does he need to be the acting? I am still the chairman of Bersatu as they (Supreme Council) had rejected my resignation and I accepted it back (the chairman's post).

“Bersatu has now split into two, one side is following Muhyiddin and another is following the chairman (Dr Mahahir),” the former premier said at a Kenduri Rakyat event held at Dewan Wawasan, here, today.

On Feb 29, Muhyiddin, who is Bersatu president, announced that he had assumed the role of acting chairman following Dr Mahathir’s resignation from the post on Feb 24, after stepping down as prime minister.

Dr Mahathir said Bersatu constitution’s stipulated that only one individual could hold the party’s chair.

Meanwhile, in his speech at the event, Dr Mahathir admitted that he felt bitter towards Muhyiddin, who he claimed had backstabbed him.

Dr Mahathir alleged that Muhyiddin was willing to work with those who committed crimes to be the prime minister.

“He (Muhyiddin) asked me to quit Pakatan Harapan and form a government for the Malays by cooperating with Umno and Pas.

“I told Muhyiddin not to work with Najib (former PM Datuk Seri Najib Razak) but Muhyiddin was willing to cooperate with them. I am against it. And that is the world of politics, anything can happen,” said Dr Mahathir.