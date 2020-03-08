New Cabinet to be announced on Tuesday

KUALA LUMPUR: Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Cabinet is expected to be unveiled on Tuesday, said Ampang Member of Parliament Zuraida Kamaruddin.

Since being sworn in as the eighth Prime Minister on March 1, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is said to have met with PN component members to discuss the formation of the new Cabinet line-up.

PN comprises Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pas, and is backed by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

On Saturday, GPS announced that it has agreed to be in the Cabinet, but will not join the PN coalition.

GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said the participation of GPS in the federal Cabinet will be based on a PN+GPS formula.

Abang Johari, who is also Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) president and Sarawak Chief Minister, said the decision was reached during his meeting with Muhyiddin a few days ago.