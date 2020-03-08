State Umno leaders want Zahid in the cabinet

KUALA LUMPUR: Several Umno state liaison bodies have expressed hope that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will include Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in the cabinet line-up.

This was despite the Bagan Datuk Member of Parliament's offer yesterday to not be appointed to any cabinet positions.

Umno state liaison committee from Melaka, Kelantan, Penang, Kedah and Perak said it was important for Zahid, who is also Umno party president, to be in the cabinet line-up.

"It is a matter of honour, trust and dignity to Zahid, as a party leader," they said.

They also asserted that since Zahid has yet to be convicted, facing a trial should not be made as an excuse to deny an Umno president from being appointed in the cabinet.

Kelantan Umno liaison chief Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub said Zahid’s appointment as a cabinet minister would prove useful to Muhyiddin in his effort to rebuild the nation.

“Consider his ( Zahid) vast experience as a cabinet member for nearly two decades, it will certainly help the PM in his quest to rebuild Malaysia.

"Kelantan Umno is calling for the goodwill and consideration of the PM to give the Umno party leader a chance," he said in a press statement today.

He also claimed that the prosecution against Zahid was one- sided and politically motivated.

“(During the Pakatan Harapan rule) there was a senior minister being entrusted (with a ministerial post) while his trial was ongoing. The case was dropped later on without any compelling reason, enabling him to continue his role as a minister."

On Saturday, Zahid, a former deputy prime minister, had offered not to take-up any cabinet post in the Perikatan Nasional government.

It was reported that the new Cabinet line-up is likely to be unveiled on Tuesday, according to Ampang Member of Parliament Zuraida Kamaruddin.

Melaka Umno liaison chief Datuk Seri Abd Rauf Yusoh echoed his Kelantan counterpart's sentiment, saying that Zahid should be in the cabinet as he has yet to be convicted.

Penang Liaison committee meanwhile said Zahid should be appointed deputy prime minister out of respect that he is a party leader.

The party’s state chief Datuk Musa Sheikh Fadzir said it would be disrespectful if Zahid was not appointed into the cabinet.

"Therefore, we urge the Umno president to withdraw his decision not to be included in the cabinet and to take-up the post of DPM," he said.

Kedah Umno liaison chief Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom said the Umno president needs to be in the new cabinet lineup to share in the responsibility in the the new national leadership.

Perak Umno liaison chief Mohd Arrif Abdul Majid remained hopeful that the PM would consider appointing Zahid into the cabinet in his capacity as the Umno president.