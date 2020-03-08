Wan Saiful says Muhyiddin and Dr M should make peace

KANGAR: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Supreme Council member (Bersatu) Wan Saiful Wan Jan has pleaded for both Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his predecessor Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to bury the hatchet and make peace with each other.

He said it was not only him but a majority of party members are hopeful that both the leaders can come to terms and strengthen the party which they had built together.

“Let us (all members) urge and plead to our superiors to come to terms with each other and to cooperate as the party is built on the strength of three key figures; Tun Dr Mahathir, Tan Sri Muhyiddin and Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir.

“I hope everyone stops making statements or organising events that do not bring benefit (to the party) and don't go (meet) local or international media (in an effort) to bring the party down.

"It is advisable for the party members to hold a 'solat hajat’ and pray for the unity of our leaders," he said in a statement today.

Wan Saiful said he hoped the feud between Dr Mahathir and Muhyiddin could be resolved quickly through the meeting of the two leaders.

“In a meeting (with Muhyiddin) on Friday, he sought to arrange a meeting with Tun Dr Mahathir by sending him a letter asking him to meet.

"Muhyiddin is only waiting for the date and we pray that Tun Dr Mahathir will meet him as soon as possible.' he said.