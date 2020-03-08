Dr M says he's not meeting Muhyiddin

LANGKAWI: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said there is no necessity for him to meet with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to resolve their political differences.

The former prime minister who confirmed receiving a letter from Muhyiddin on the matter, said he had to reject the meeting as he had already met with the prime minister before and stated his stand.

The Langkawi Member of Parliament said he would consider meeting up with Muhyiddin if leaders linked with abuses were ejected from the political coalition which had formed the new government.

“He had written (a letter) to meet me. I had previously met (Muhyiddin) and explained my stance, which has not changed. I had promised not to work with Umno, Muhyiddin in the video clip also promised not to cooperate with Umno.

“However, he had (decided to) accept Umno, the biggest party in his government ...his party only has six individuals (MPs), Umno has 51 (MPs).

“(For that reason) I don’t see any reason as to why I need to meet (Muhyiddin), unless he is willing to eject that person (Umno MPs), all of them, then I am willing to consider meeting him,” he said.

Dr Mahathir told this to reporters after attending Bersatu’s Kedawang branch meeting, here, today.

Bersatu Supreme Council member, Wan Saiful Wan Jan in a statement earlier today urged Dr Mahathir and Muhyiddin to bury the hatchet and return to strengthen the party.

Dr Mahathir said it would be tough to achieve, as he held on to his principle of not working with any leaders who were facing corruption charges in court.

“I cannot make peace with accused persons charged in court for stealing billions of ringgit.

“I said Umno members (can) enter Bersatu, I accept them on the condition that they leave Umno and join (Bersatu) on their own accord.

“But Muhyiddin said he was willing to cooperate with such individuals. That is something that I cannot accept,” he said.