Six sworn in as senators at Dewan Negara

KUALA LUMPUR: Six politicians were sworn in as senators at the Dewan Negara today, after they were appointed to the new Cabinet on Monday by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The ministers and deputy ministers took their oaths before Dewan Negara president Tan Sri S.A. Vigneswaran in the ceremony which started at 10am.

Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Bakri during the oath-taking ceremony. - BERNAMA pic

The oath-taking began with Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Bakri, followed by Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, Datuk Lim Ban Hong, Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon and Datuk Dr Ahmad Masrizal Muhammad.

Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz during the swearing in ceremony before Dewan Negara president Tan Sri S.A. Vigneswaran. - BERNAMA pic

Vigneswaran said that their appointments were consented to by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.