Focus on Covid-19, Anwar urges govt

PETALING JAYA: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged the government to focus on handling Covid-19 rather than getting more members of parliament.

He alleged that the government had no clear direction and lacked the necessary leadership in tackling the Covid-19 and other important issues that are afflicting the country.

“Look at economic problems now. It is like proceeding into a recession. Look at the market today. It has dropped to a level that is disconcerting and worrying.

It was reported that the Bursa Malaysia dipped 6.27 per cent at mid-day amid a sell down across the board as bear market set precedence throughout the region on mounting fears and uncertainties caused by Covid-19, which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

“It (Covid-19) has been declared as pandemic now. I think this is where the government must undertake the responsibility and not focus on getting MPs, threatening them or enticing them.

“Do a responsible job. You have done dirty gimmick of taking over government through essentially unethical moral means.

“Now you are in position to govern, do it properly in undertaking this task of economic management although it is a horrendous problem that they need to tackle,” said the Port Dickson Member of Parliament in a press conference.

Based on Health Ministry statistics, a total of 128,352 Covid-19 cases have been recorded worldwide involving 114 countries with 4,953 death cases. In Malaysia, the total cases stood at 158 with 32 recovered cases.

The ministry has also urged the attendees of the tabligh gathering at Seri Petaling mosque to come forward to get tested after some of the participants tested positive for Covid-19.

Yesterday, the ministry called for mass gatherings to be postponed to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

In echoing the call, Anwar said PKR has also postponed all gatherings that involved huge crowd, including ‘Solat Hajat’ and Quran recital session held every Sunday night at his house.

“They can perform prayers such as ‘Solat Hajat’ at their respective home. I will announce this through social media,” Anwar concluded.