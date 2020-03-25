DAP rep urges PM to release allocations to help constituents

BENTONG: An elected representative from DAP is pleading with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to release annual allocations meant for assemblymen to assist their constituents during the Covid-19 crisis.

Sabai state assemblywoman D. Kamache said the previous Pakatan Harapan (PH) government had approved the allocations to be disbursed in early February but was blocked following talks about the change of government on Feb 24.

"Till today, I have not received a single sen and this is unfair to elected representatives in opposition led-states.

"Please Prime Minister, release the allocation so that we can help the people during these challenging times....it is unfair to punish constituents at opposition led states during these tough times.

"Netizens are attacking me on social media....people are calling my office for help especially for grocery and other essential items.

"Elected representatives are struggling, so do allocate the money so that we can assist the needy people and provide the necessary," she said today.

The second-term Sabai assemblywoman said her constituency has six Malay traditional villages, five estates and three Orang Asli villages, and many have been questioning why she has not provided assistance.

She urged Muhyiddin to set aside political differences and act as a statesman by releasing the funds which were meant for elected representatives to help the people in times of difficulty.

"Put aside politics in time of crisis and please be fair to help the people.

"Everyone is affected...single mothers who used to earn an income as dishwashers at restaurants cannot go to work but they have children to feed at home.

"The state government did provide some contribution to assist the people but times are really bad.

"Both the rich and poor are in difficulty, transportation business (lorry owners) have no business and have to remain at home, rubber tappers cannot go out to work," she said.

Meanwhile, Kamache said she was also surprised over talks that the new Perikatan Nasional government was now in the midst of appointing a new Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK) head to disburse the allocation.

"Under the PH government, the Federal Village Community Management Council (MPKKP) appointed new chiefs on Feb 1.

"Now, PN is looking for new village heads and this is not the suitable time as the elected representatives are struggling ... I hope funds will be allocated for us (assemblymen) to serve the people," she said.