India at perilous crossroads

ALMOST every nation, large or small, is playing the nationalism card these days by crying victim to various threats, often imagined rather than objectively real.

Thus, even the undisputed preeminent superpower, the United States, decries being “raped” economically by China and taken for a trade ride by much of the rest of the world. China, on the other hand, can still consistently strike a domestic chord by conjuring up images of slights by other nations or being “bullied” by an overbearing US.

The latest big nation to jump on the bandwagon is India, which seems to be seeing a potential domestic enemy in its sizeable (200-million strong) Muslim minority.

Although the Hindu majority in India commands an unassailable 80-plus per cent of its one-billion-plus population and should therefore feel confident and secure politically in its overwhelming numbers, this has not stopped Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from exploiting perceived threats from all around the nation’s periphery.

From the high seas, India makes good copy out of a supposed “string of pearls” China has created with port developments and investments from Myanmar in the east, to Sri Lanka down south and Pakistan out in the west. But this is more an Indian elite-level obsession tied to the always complicated Sino-Indian strategic equation.

What has apparently found greater popular resonance within India is the whipping up of political hysteria, making a stalking horse out of its own Muslim population and those of Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This has come in the form of the new citizenship law the BJP government is enacting and which has the twin objectives of potentially making many millions of poor Muslim Indians stateless unless they are able to prove citizenship, and of welcoming displaced non-Muslims in those neighbouring countries to India.

The Indian government naturally rubbishes such notions officially. But its actions speak louder than words, including wiping off the special status of its only Muslim-majority region, Kashmir, by official diktat from New Delhi.

Such actions clearly go against the secular and admiringly multicultural and tolerant roots that have made India stand out in a subcontinent more familiar with political coups and military rulers.

Institutional checks against political excess such as the judiciary or a free media (freer these days in being loud cheerleaders for a chest-thumping, nationalistic India, it seems) are also showing signs of erosion, often at the hands of covert or overt executive pressures.

It is sometimes not unreasonably argued that developing nations such as India (and China) should give far greater priority to the demands for economic development. Modi, who started out as a successful chief minister in economically progressive Gujarat, initially seemed to have Indians generally believe that he could replicate his business-friendly Gujarat policies nationally. Those hopes are fading.

Hence, India may be at a somewhat perilous crossroads: will it remain a politically progressive nation that perhaps necessarily continues to be an economic laggard or will it morph under Modi’s increasingly authoritarian ways but still lag as an economic also-ran at best?

Or worse, given growing popular backlash against the anti-Muslim actions of the Modi government, India may instead degenerate into a political and economic quagmire.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks with some authority when he publicly castigated India for its latest domestic policy moves. As a leader once labelled an authoritarian as Modi is today, Dr Mahathir obviously takes a dim view of his Indian counterpart’s attempt to do a Mahathir, as it were.

Running a nation that fits as a mid-sized Indian state, even Dr Mahathir escaped political death on more than one occasion in his almost singular quest to take Malaysia where he wanted it to be. To say nothing of Modi seeing himself as the Indian mirror-image of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The success of China’s centralised top-down political system is predicated on a cadre of highly competent and proven leaders at provincial levels whose career prospects depend almost solely on Beijing. Can India’s rumbustious political culture ever be tamed even in the distant future to enable Modi to assume a political mantle remotely resembling Xi’s?

Put another way, what possibly are the costs ultimately for India in order for Modi to have his way?

Tabulating the estimates alone may itself be already a sobering and rather shuddering experience.

Dr Mahathir should know. He had his legion of nay-sayers — domestic and international — in his heyday. The scale of his ambition pales in comparison to what Modi may have in mind.

The writer views developments in the nation, region and wider world from his vantage point in Kuching, Sarawak

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the New Straits Times