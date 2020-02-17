Drink-driving, reckless driving, guns: The ultimate solution

IN the past seven days, four people lost their lives in road accidents, allegedly caused by drink-driving.

The culprits live on. Perhaps sobered by the deaths. But sober only until the next tipple.

On Monday last week, a child was flung out of a car onto the road on the North-South Expressway.

He could have died because of reckless driving. Thank God for his mercy.

I don’t want to repeat the statistics on road fatalities here. We hear them too often. Numbers numb us to the sorrow of families. Until something terrible happens to someone in our family, too.

It is the same with guns in the “greatest” country in the world.

In every nation on this earth. Killing goes on every day. It angers some, it is nothing to others.

Another day comes, and it is forgotten by everyone. Except by those who have suffered. The dead cannot remember, but their families remember forever.

Road accidents and guns. We exalt lives. But we have also succeeded in cheapening them beyond our wildest dreams.

Car manufacturers, gun-makers, politicians and every single one of us say we can make it a safer world.

Perhaps. But this world has too many "insane" people. No amount of education and no power of legislation will create Eden.

We will still try, though. That’s why I am dreaming of the day when fully autonomous vehicles rule the roads, and an "ethical" software, the guns.

When A.I. does what its inferior human masters cannot.

Forget the inane Hollywood films about machines destroying us. We are doing that well enough on our own.

I don’t know if I will live long enough to see this dream come to pass.

But I will probably live long enough to see more drink-drivers and gunmen inflict more sorrow on the human race.

The writer is NST production editor