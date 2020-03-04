Give the new government time to get its act together

IN the past week, Malaysians were treated to an emotional roller coaster ride. The political developments were so fluid that Malaysians were on tenterhooks much of the time.

In politics, like in many other relationships, certainty is more cherished than hope. Businesses hate uncertainty. They hold back their growth plans while awaiting the ominous cloud of political ambiguity to clear. People, too, hold back on their purchases. All this is not good for an economy enveloped by a floundering global economy and the Covid-19 outbreak.

So it was a relief of sorts when Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah swore in Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister. And a costly snap election was avoided. Now that the political imbroglio is over, it is time the new government settled down to run the affairs of the state.

Here are three suggestions to make government work and to win the people’s trust.

FIRST, after the constitution of the cabinet, the new government should lay out its vision and mission. There is a wise old saying: “Without a vision, the people perish.” We have heard encouraging statements from the prime minister that his government will bring a fractured nation together and persevere for the good of all.

With the purpose settled, now comes the vision bit. During his first term as prime minister, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad created Vision 2020, and during his recent second term, the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030. Datuk Seri Najib Razak visualised National Transformation 2050.

SECOND, the government should acknowledge that the public service is the ultimate determinant of national prosperity. The speed and efficiency with which the public service acts determines the speed, cost effectiveness and competitiveness of the private sector. And competitiveness defines national wealth. It therefore behooves the government to refocus its attention to the public-service reform agenda.

Dr Mahathir was an aggressive champion of public service reform, especially during his first term; the most notable being the Multimedia Super Corridor and electronic government. Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi was no exception. Apart from his memorable exhortation, “don’t work for me, work with me”, he established the very much alive business facilitation committee, or Pemudah. Pemudah’s laser-beam focus was on cutting administrative red tape.

Upon assuming the premiership in 2009, Najib, too, unleashed a slew of reforms; chief among them were the national (government and economic) transformation programme and the blue ocean strategy — a method to devise innovative solutions to service delivery problems.

THIRD, fears abound that a Malay-centric government will worsen polarisation. Pronouncements by party leaders in the ruling coalition that they represent all races are consoling. The proof of the pudding is in the eating. The government should make its show of representation a reality.

As with any government, we need to be charitable. We should, therefore, give time to the new players to put their act together and demonstrate that they are indeed a government for the people.

The writer is a professor at the Putra Business School

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the New Straits Times