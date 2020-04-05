Volunteers just happy to help

JAMES, Hakim, Jothi and Alwi and many others like them are the happiest when not at home during this MCO period. That’s because they are able to live their passion of being a volunteer.

For the last few weeks, these gentlemen and other fellow volunteers would cross roadblocks to go to their worksites to organise their services to help out during the Covid-19 pandemic. Alwi and Jothi are medical doctors, while the other two are businessmen.

In all fairness, these individuals and many others like them feel they are better outside their homes during this very worrying period. They form a strong and reliable support group to our frontliners and last line of defence at hospitals and medical centres and elsewhere.

Which was why volunteers throughout the country were appalled when Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob gave the order early last week that volunteers should do the minimum during this MCO period.

He said volunteers should cease their food distribution and other forms of relief work and let Rela and Jabatan Kebajikan Masyarakat do that instead. This was a downer to many volunteers, including from established non-governmental organisations, mosque and church committees.

Well before JKM and Rela were tasked with distributing food aid and other items, NGOs mobilised volunteers and started to give out assistance to deserving recipients. They already have their lists!

But today, volunteers breathe again. They have been told to proceed with their work with certain conditions attached. Among the conditions: NGOs have to register with the state JKM; follow strictly the rules pertaining to face masks, gloves and social distancing besides having their body temperature taken.

Many NGOs are registered with the Registry of Societies or Registrar of Companies, meaning they are legitimate entities. In these hard times, the hands of friendship are being extended all over. An offer of help is priceless.

Many groups of people are learning new skills. Some have acquired the skills to make face masks, others learned how to make face shields. These items may not reach the standard of known manufacturers, but they fit an immediate purpose.

Some NGOs and societies become collection centres for donors who contribute cash and kind. The Malaysian Red Crescent Society received 100,000 pairs of gloves from top manufacturer Top Glove. It also received 100,000 face masks from volunteers across the country.

The equipment was distributed to hospitals for use by medical personnel. Sharing is caring, right?

Certain branches of MRCS conduct blood donation campaigns in collaboration with the National and State Blood Banks. The exercise is ongoing. Up to late last week, almost 800 pints of blood were collected throughout the country. Sarawak, Sabah and Kedah were most active in this area.

But nothing can move without funds.

MRCS teamed up with the Lazada e-donation platform with support from Lazada Malaysia, which has waived all charges and commissions and pledged a “dollar to dollar” matching amount.

Yesterday, Lazada Malaysia presented a cheque for RM247,000 to MRCS for the short campaign. The funds will be used for the society’s nationwide effort to optimise and distribute critical equipment and supplies.

The writer is a former NST group editor. His first column appeared on Aug 27, 1995, as ‘Kurang Manis’