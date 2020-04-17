Public service should accelerate digital solutions

AT a recent interview in the Harvard Business Review, David Kessler, a bestselling author and leading expert on grief management, said: “The world has changed… We realize things will be different. Just as going to the airport is forever different from how it was before September the 11th.”

True.

For one, Covid-19 has caused manufacturing operations to reengineer their production systems to sync with social-distancing norms. For another, it has heightened goodwill for public services and its frontliners.

It is, therefore, an opportune time for the public service to tinker with novel ways of rendering its services.

THE SHIFT IN EDUCATION

Education is one such service that can profit from innovation.

While universities and private schools were quick to offer classes online during the lockdown, public schools were less agile.

This is understandable. The Leviathan is big; the system comprises 10,200 schools and close to half a million employees.

The hiatus points to the urgency for the Education Ministry to gradually migrate to online learning. Of course, it is not easy.

The digital infrastructure has to be rolled out, lessons converted into the digital mode, online teaching competence developed, and home-based learning made accessible to all.

Once obstacles to online broadcasts are overcome, physical classroom sessions could be reduced from the current five to, say, four days.

Children will follow lessons online on the day they do not go to school.

Such shortening of physical-school days will save time and expense not only for the government but also for teachers, students and parents. Children can explore other educational pursuits beyond classroom learning while affording more time to get their homework done.

ACCESSIBLE HEALTHCARE

The pandemic has also revealed the necessity for robust health systems.

For example, data analytics and artificial intelligence will better equip the Health Ministry to predict and manage the next disease outbreak. Online screening platforms and tools can help doctors work better and remotely too.

During the Movement Control Order, non-emergency medical appointments were either cancelled or deferred. This was to shunt all available medical resources to fight the pandemic.

Telemedicine could have mitigated these postponements especially for repeat cases.

Telemedicine too can reduce over-crowding at hospitals and shrink floor space, thereby saving expense and relieving medical personnel and patients from the undue stress that now pervades health services.

Digital prescriptions and records are well in progress. Some hospitals have gone digital. We already have legislation on telemedicine and an implementation blueprint.

These should fortify an evolving ecosystem that can support the implementation of tele-medicine in one form or other.

The journey may be long and sinuous. But, with sufficient brio, the Health Ministry should be able to cut through the obstacles.

DIGITAL-BASED SYSTEMS

The pandemic is also making a similar case for the justice system to go virtual. From Kenya to the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, United States, Brazil and Netherlands, the crisis is pushing courts into hearing cases online for the expeditious dispensation of justice.

The lockdown also impacts upon the broader public service. The difficulties businesses face over applications for MCO exemption and claims for relief under the stimulus package urgently call for further simplification of rules and processes.

While we occupy a commendable 12th spot in the World Bank Ease of Doing Business Index, we have still a long way to go to secure the enviable top spot.

The public service now works largely from home.

Should this too not be a “new normal” once the hurly burly is done?

Doubtless, glitches to working from home need to be ironed out.

And surely it cannot completely substitute for quality time spent physically in office.

But after Covid-19, the public service should consider instituting working from home at least one day in a work week.

Such an arrangement will equally save time and expense for the government and its workers.

The public service should grasp the nettle to scale greater heights in the “new normal”.

It calls for a Falstaffian appetite for digital solutions in service delivery.

The writer is a professor at the Putra Business School

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the New Straits Times