NST Leader: Silver lining in the Covid-19 cloud

Not everyone in the country is consumed by politics during this trying, troubling times.

While the crisis is still dominating headlines, there is the national economy to worry about in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak enveloping the globe.

There’s a sense of relief that despite the political distraction as the Pakatan Harapan government dissolves in acrimony, there is still the permanent civil service beavering away and putting the final touches to the RM20-billion stimulus package announced by interim Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on Thursday. Kudos to the economic experts and technocrats in government.

Covid-19 is one of those black-swan events that has spread panic worldwide in just two months.

Governments in China, the originating country of the coronavirus, and in neighbouring countries, have instituted travel restrictions to stem the spread of a disease that has so far claimed close to 3,000 lives globally.

The restrictions have put a dampener on travel to and from China, the main source of tourists for many countries, including Malaysia.

The effects reverberate across the economy as airlines, hotels, tour companies, shops and restaurants reel from customers suddenly disappearing.

Businesses currently bleeding red ink cannot afford to wait while the players sort out this political quandary.

Unless some form of relief is extended to those affected, the knock-on effects would spread, virus-like, across the entire economy.

Speedy remedial actions, therefore, are essential, hence the stimulus package, which anchors on mitigating the impact of Covid-19, spurring rakyat-centric economic growth and promoting investments.

The measures are designed to boost domestic travel and spur general consumption.

For instance, there is the RM1,000 personal tax relief for domestic travel, applicable for hotel accommodations and entry fees for tourist attractions up to Aug 31.

In addition, hotels are exempted from the six per cent service tax. There is also the RM1,000 grants to local entrepreneurs to promote sale of their products on e-commerce platforms.

This Leader urges Malaysians to do the patriotic and wise thing — take advantage of the tax rebates, grants and discounts, especially for the tour and travel industry.

Go for holidays in the country — boosting domestic tourism would provide an immediate and much welcome shot in the arm for businesses. This can help tide them over until Covid-19 runs its course.

Malaysia can take pride that it is among countries like China, Hong Kong and Singapore that have pledged extra fiscal stimulus to cushion the Covid-19 economic impact. This, despite the country having only 25 confirmed cases and no deaths.

Observers opine that the stimulus package has sent a signal that the government — one currently without a political leadership save for an interim prime minister — not only feels the “pain” of the people, but is not paralysed into inaction and aware of the needful and urgent matters that must be done.

If only our politicians can quickly sort through their differences and not further compound the nation’s problems at this moment of economic peril.

We have been quite lucky in overcoming unexpected obstacles, but let’s not tempt fate by assuming that Lady Luck is always with us.