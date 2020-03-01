NST Leader: We have a prime minister

WHAT a few days it has been! Malaysia’s political pendulum went hither and thither where the horse trading took it. At one moment, the prime minister hopeful was said to be interim Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

At yet another, it was the once prime minister-in-waiting Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. Then it was Mahathir again. But what turned out must have shamed some political analysts: a third candidate that they gave no space to. There is so much of truth in the saying: man proposes, God disposes.

In the end, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong appointed Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, former home minister, who was once the deputy prime minister, as the eighth prime minister, according to Article 40(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution. The article says the Yang di-Pertuan Agong “may act in his discretion” in the appointment of the prime minister.

Now that the to-ing and fro-ing that had — unnecessarily, it must be said — worn the people out, it is time for the prime minister and his cabinet to govern the nation. Six precious days have gone missing from the nation’s calendar, though Dr Mahathir’s efforts in keeping the government machinery going must not go without acknowledgement.

Nevertheless, fragments of the nation’s future could have been managed better if politicking was kept at bay. Resign, return and resign again was more lethargy-inducing than nation-building.

Now that we have a prime minister, the people must rally behind him. The nation is at a difficult juncture. Standing as it does as a middle-income nation on the cusp of being a developed one, its challenges are aplenty. And there are complications too.

One is Covid-19. Never has a disease challenged us economically as the coronavirus. Many around the world see the need for an economic stimulus. So too Malaysia. The other is the 1Malaysia Development Bhd debt that has made Malaysia spiral down the debt ditch. A trillion ringgit hole is a horrible hollow. Muhyiddin’s government must help dig our way out of this pit. More importantly, there must never be a 1MDB 2.0.

Fairly or unfairly, the people blame the ills of the nation on the Barisan Nasional government. Muhyiddin’s coalition must work doubly hard to keep his government free of the people who caused those ills.

Muhyiddin has an unenviable task. He needs to keep in mind that those who previously elected Pakatan Harapan into government would be less than happy with the new coalition he is leading. They even have a label ready: backdoor government. To us, this is all emotion and no sense. Politics is a numbers game.

Allegiance is here today and gone tomorrow. Politics breeds fair-weather friends. Muhyiddin’s government, too, is not immune. We do not promote it, though it is a political reality everywhere. We do think the government that is elected must be allowed to run its full course.

But we are the Fourth Estate. We do not make or unmake a government. But we do ask Muhyiddin’s government to keep the press free. Because a free press makes good governance possible. What is good for the people is good for the government.