NST Leader: UN's sorry response

THERE are rich countries and poor countries, like there are rich dads and poor dads. Covid-19 is making this even clearer. The 21st-century pandemic is also making another thing clear: a united effort to tackle the disease is in a sorry state.

The United Nations has again failed the world. It has no reason to. It has resources — money and manpower — to make it a success. Instead we get platitudes. Many nations, even advanced ones, are running healthcare systems that are razor-thin. As Covid-19 cases spike, doctors and nurses are stretched to their limits. Personal Protective Equipment is in short supply. Creative volunteers are making 3-D face shields to alleviate the problem, but these are drops in the ocean.

The strange thing is that UN secretary-general António Guterres acknowledges the importance of such effort. He said as much on March 25 when he launched a US$2 billion global humanitarian response plan to fight Covid-19 in vulnerable countries. “Covid-19 is menacing the whole of humanity — and so the whole of humanity must fight back. Individual country responses are not going to be enough.” Yes, individual national response isn’t the answer, but where is the coordinated solution to fight the pandemic? None thus far.

Sadly, the war against Covid-19 started as an individual response and it has remained very much so. Even in the most advanced economy — the United States — states are outbidding each other for ventilators, a much-needed item everywhere in the world. Although we are already into the fourth month of the pandemic, it is not too late for the UN to act. But first, the world body needs to come up with a global response plan (GRP).

China must feature prominently in this GRP, sans the autocratic steps the communist regime adopted. Some of the things China has done are impressive. Erecting makeshift hospitals in days is one of them. The plan mustn’t give this a miss. The GRP must identify the countries that have the materials and facilities to produce medical equipment.

The UN must raise the funds for this and get them to where they are needed. Manpower, too, needs to be marshalled there. There is yet another thing the GRP mustn’t overlook: drugs and vaccines. Labs in China and elsewhere have these in various stages of trials. The UN should step in and coordinate a global response in this regard. For the moment, and experts tell us this, drugs that cure the disease may be some distance away. But drugs that blunt the effects of Covid-19, thus reducing the stay in hospitals with limited beds, take a relatively shorter time to make. These must be pushed out of the production line post-haste. Not all is lost, though.

In a joint press conference on Friday, the International Monetary Fund and the World Health Organisation have come to see the importance of “people, countries and global institutions” working together. The two also want policymakers everywhere to give equal importance to protecting public health and the economy. IMF has made its “total financial capacity of US$1 trillion” available for this. Some 85 countries are in the queue. This is beginning to read like a GRP that the UN should have stitched together in the first place. Perhaps it will now.