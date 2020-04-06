NST Leader: Covid-19 takes all

STATES and societies do not know what hit them. It is all reaction, when it should have been action. Perhaps we like Hobson’s choice rather than the real thing. When something is distant, it is nice from far. But when it hits us in the face, it is far from nice. Covid-19 has a lesson for all and sundry, and it is this: states and societies that tolerate deforestation, wildlife trade and poverty on a global scale will face death and destruction. Perhaps like none before.

Sadly, we humans need something as lethal as Covid-19 to give up our errant ways. States can pass all the laws they want, but the indisciplined among us break them as they get passed. Just watch the empty plastic bottles missile out of cars onto the roads. They aren’t from just Proton Saga. There are recalcitrant others, too: beemers and imposing sport utility vehicles. Indiscipline afflicts all strata of our society. Neither laws nor education can change them. But the fear of death at the hands of devastating Covid-19 has mended them, with hope, forever.

Look at how they wash their hands with soap, almost as frequently as they breathe. And if that is not enough, they apply an ample amount of hand sanitisers. Covid-19 is a great equaliser: the angel of death knocks on mahogany doors, as well as those made of cardboards. But there is a side effect here. These newcomers to discipline do leave a trail of empty shelves as they go on a soap-and-sanitiser spree. Covid-19 may just give them a refresher on how not to be selfish when people around them, deprived of soaps and sanitisers, start sneezing.

States, too, must mend their ways. Consider China. The state authorities there know that the live animal market in Wuhan started the Covid-19. They should not have allowed it to reopen after it was shut down in 2002 when the severe acute respiratory disease hit the country. The live animal markets in Wuhan and the rest of China must be closed for good. And so must they be elsewhere. Wildlife must remain in the wild. One of the reasons this doesn’t happen is some just cannot live without wildlife meat.

This habit must end. So must the source of the wildlife, the golden triangle of which is in Southeast Asia. Wedged between Thailand, Laos and Myanmar, this is where much of the wildlife, some as far as Africa, get trafficked to dinner tables of Asia. Malaysia is also a known transit point. For long, the Asean nations have tried to stop the illegal trade of wildlife, but with little effect. They may now have an unlikely friend in Covid-19.

The post-Covid-19 world will change the way states go about doing their business. They must be prepared to play a more active role in the market as Covid-19 leaves a trail of dead businesses around the world. Capitalism, as we know it, may be dying, not a slow death, but a quick one. Private enterprises that screamed and shouted at the slightest sign of government involvement in the market are pleading for stimulus packages. The market, it seems, is under intensive care, with free market capitalism closed for business. Many will hope for it to remain closed. At least the one that is designed for the one per cent of the world.