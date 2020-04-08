NST Leader: The life that Covid-19 built

DUE to popular demand, the future has been brought forward. Thanks to Covid-19, of course.

Until recently, non-governmental organisations and international institutions were calling on the world to mend its errant ways. None listened.

Then came Greta Thunberg, a child of 2003, appealing to friends, countrymen and humans. We lent her our ears, but not our hearts.

The Swedish teenager refused to fly the fossil-fuelled airlines, but wind-sailed to a climate change gathering. She made her point; but we made it pointless.

We took to the air, chasing frequent-flyer status with as many stopovers as possible. We collected air miles by the tens and hundreds of thousands while our stricken Earth lost its green lungs and coughed out sputum of carbon in megatonnes.

Suddenly, the Damocles of December came swinging its sword in the name of Covid-19. We knew our recalcitrance had a price, but we missed the big tag.

The future has been in play for the last four months. Some are horrifying; some are welcome. Picture this. Hardly any cars on the roads of the world, and, in some places, none because of a lockdown.

Now, the Earth and its earthlings can breathe better. Face masks and shields help a lot, though. Companies that never saw the point of work-from-home culture are asking their staff to stay home and produce.

The illusions of low productivity is a bitter pill for some. And the savings in utilities bill for the companies are not insignificant. If only they did this before Covid-19 came a-calling, the space bill savings could have been hefty.

With people working from home, who needs an office? And with students studying from home, who needs school and university buildings? Private enterprise and people are going viral, too.

If you thought turning crisis into opportunity was all motivation and no money, think again. Covid-19 has found ways to turn crisis into currency.

Mika Ruokonen of Futurice, a digital engineering and innovation outfit, writing on news portal InformationAge, says this can happen in four areas. One is, unsurprisingly, data-enabled healthcare.

And it will be heavily tilted towards contagion control. Two, scaleable digital business models will begin replacing product-based operations.

Think sale of data and artificial intelligence assets. Three, e-commerce will see a post-pandemic boom. Home delivery will be the rule of the day.

Finally, digital entertainment will witness some welcome changes as concerts and events are put to bed. Never has boredom contributed to so much innovation in so short a time.

Not everything that has happened during the four months of the Covid-19 pandemic will be the new normal. But much of it will be. Fighting the pandemic has meant doing things differently for everyone.

Covid-19 has taught the state to govern like never before. And society, to forge new norms. Home may just be where the heart remains. Expect private enterprise to be socially responsible, and mean it. We were not like this before even though we knew we had to be.

We could have been good — to ourselves, others, other living forms and the environment — as we were meant to be. But we never listened to our inner voice that says “walk softly on this Earth as it will take you before you do it”. Whose Earth is it, anyway? Not ours. That is the point of Covid-19. That is the point, after all.