Potholes and perennial roadworks a bane for residents

LETTERS: MY family has been living in Kemensah Heights for over 15 years and I have nothing negative to say about the area and the surrounding Taman Melawati in general — until I recently moved back from abroad.

About three years ago, when I was still living abroad, I would visit my family and noticed quite a bit of construction and roadworks going on in the vicinity.

Three years later and I still see the same red-and-white barricades in the area. Apparently, they are work-in-progress for the laying of “modern sewage pipes”.

Driving in Kuala Lumpur is stressful enough with the daily traffic. What makes it worse now are the road conditions in the Gombak district, especially along the MRR2 highway that stretches from the Selayang area until Ampang.

There are numerous potholes and manholes, stretches of street lights and traffic lights on the highway that have malfunctioned.

Our gardener fell off his motorcycle and injured his arm not long ago because of a pothole. Needless to say, he’s probably one of many such unfortunate cases. These are little things that should not take weeks, months or years to fix.

What is the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council doing? Where is our tax money going to? Where is the wakil rakyat? Are our members of parliament speaking up on such public concerns?

Nobody should be driving anxiously in the dark because of unlit street lights or suffering an accident because of a pothole. Roadworks should not be left uncompleted for a long period of time.

Where is the sense of urgency? It makes me ask “will this city be forever under construction?”

We’ve officially entered the third decade of the 21st century and it’s sad to think that it’s the little things like these that seem like we’re still a very long way from becoming a developed nation.

ELINA A.

Ampang Jaya, Selangor

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the New Straits Times