Fresh elections the best solution

LETTERS: I refer to your article "All eyes on Istana Negara". The rakyat feel betrayed with a section of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) leadership after the coalition had been in power for 21 months.

Yesterday a new alliance was reported to be on the horizon to takeover PH rule comprising Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), Umno, Pas, Parti Warisan Sabah and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

There is so much of uncertainty created by the leadership who are supposed to be leaders but now the rakyat feel they have been taken for a ride after the 14th General Election.

Our country is already facing the coronavirus outbreak and economic challenges and the rakyat are feeling the pinch of their daily struggle.

What guarantee do we have that a new government would be smooth sailing?

We sincerely hope at the end of the day that our beloved Yang di-Pertuan Agong would make a sound decision with good legal consultation, in the best interest of the rakyat and the country to amicably settle the takeover crisis by this new coalition.

We want to see after 64 years, people of different ethnic groups and diversity live in peace and harmony and not to be hoodwinked by politicians with no permanent principles.

The way forward is probably to call for fresh elections for the rakyat to decide who they want to lead the country instead of using backdoor politics to wrestle power.

C. SATHASIVAM SITHERAVELLU

Seremban

