Country needs honest, strong government

LETTERS: The voters had spoken in the 14th General Election, choosing Pakatan Harapan (PH) as they wanted to oust the Barisan Nasional (BN) government.

But, given the latest developments, now what?

The voters are shocked to read news reports that a new government is about to take over.

This is a stab on the chest of the voters who had given their votes and support to change the government.

This is a betrayal and a breach of the people's trust. It is like a shocking eruption of a dormant volcano.

They are expected to continue through thick and thin and to do it for the nation and for the people and, of course not for personal benefit or to play "dirty" politics.

Looking at present scenarios, the right thing to do is to call a snap general election to let the voters decide, as it seriously concerns the people at large, their future as well as the future of the nation's peace, economy and stability.

Alternatively, the King (Yang di-Pertuan Agong) has the final say to put the house in order.

He can settle the issue reasonably and amicably, taking the people and nation's future, peace, stability, economy and progress to becoming a developed nation, into account.

Whatever it is, the country cannot progress without a good, honest and strong government running the day.

LAU BING

Subang Jaya

