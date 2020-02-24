Trust fresh graduates to deliver

LETTERS: Fresh graduates generally face an early and immediate hurdle when applying for jobs and this situation continues after being called for subsequent interviews.

Often times after going through the biodata and résumé, the next question that pops up for us by the interviewers is whether we have any relevant experience.

The job applicant will usually say no to that and the most possible outcome of the interview from the firm will be that the application is not successful.

This kind of scenario has been faced by countless number of fresh graduates and trainees when attending job interviews.

Nowadays most graduates are computer literate and IT savvy too, thus the first hurdle has been cleared.

The next hurdle will be about learning or receiving training which they will be tested on whether they can complete a task within a stipulated time frame to be judged as having the necessary skill to carry out their tasks effectively.

Now that most of the office work is computerized, fresh graduates can be trained easily and quickly.

The interviewers, mostly middle aged senior officers of a company, should spare a thought for the fresh graduates, to trust them more.

It is possible that they face the same situation when they themselves were seeking a job for the first time or when they were young.

NevertheIess, I believe present day graduates have the ability to quickly pick up the requisite skills and serve the employer as per required.

After all, if they cannot then they can be dismissed after the probation period which is a certain period of time given to new workers to prove themselves to the employer.

MARSHA SARAH MATHEWS

Banting

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the New Straits Times