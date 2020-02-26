Address traffic jams for better quality of life

LETTERS: We are familiar with the traffic congestion in Penang. It affects our life, career, health and safety.

Traffic congestion takes away time with our family, reduces our private time and disrupts work-life balance.

British researchers have found that an extra 20 minutes of commuting time a day had the same effect as receiving news about a 19 per cent pay cut.

This has impacted our time management and psychological wellbeing. That’s why we see a lot of road rage incidents.

Furthermore, long queues of vehicles mean more fuel is unnecessarily wasted. More carbon dioxide is released into the atmosphere, causing a rise in global temperature.

Air pollution means poorer air quality for us. That’s how traffic congestion contributes to climate change and bad health.

Traffic congestion aggravates emergency cases as the police, fire engine and ambulance cannot reach their destinations on time. In an emergency situation, each second counts.

Designing a good road infrastructure and public transport system is important. Solving traffic

problems will bring relief to our lives.

Better transport infrastructure means happier workers and more economic benefits. Studies show that happy workers are 13 per cent more productive.

And commuting plays a big part in that.

It is good news that the Penang Transport Master Plan is becoming a reality. With the light rail transit and new highways, traffic congestion will hopefully be a thing of the past.

A seamless and accessible transport system is the key to a better living standard.

TAN CHEN TAT

Penang

