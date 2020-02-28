Use of canine in poster brilliant

LETTERSI was shocked to read on social media how some “animal activist non-governmental organisations (NGOs)” attacked a health awareness poster put out by the Health Ministry (MOH).

The public online educational piece, shared widely on the Internet, offered tips on how the public can protect themselves, against contracting zoonotic viruses and diseases from animals, including the deadly Covid-19.

Instead of commending the government for its quick-thinking and timely move, these extremist groups chose to take issue with the ministry for using an image of a dog under the animals section — accusing the authorities of creating “fear” and “hatred” for dogs among the public.

These bigoted NGOs and individuals with their half-baked views and private agendas not only claimed that dogs and cats were “immune” to Covid-19, but also accused the ministry of “creating false news” about the virus.

They went further by starting an online petition to demand the dog’s picture be removed from the poster.

I have seen the poster and I think the ministry’s health awareness poster is brilliant.

It offers easy-to-understand and helpful guidelines on how to protect ourselves from getting infected through an animal source.

To do this, it used the image of a friendly and appealing beagle to represent all animals.

This is rather clever. The beagle instils calm in everyone in delivering the ministry’s important health message.

Without mentioning the word “dog” at all, the guidelines touch on the need to practise basic hygiene and cleaning methods when coming into contact with animals.

These include situations such as visiting a farm, slaughter house, wet market with live animals to directly interacting with pets.

This is good practice for anyone — whether there is a threat of Covid-19 or not.

As to whether dogs and cats can be infected and spread Covid-19 as a result, there is easily available information at your fingertips online on this or from your local veterinary.

The World Health Organisation, for example, stresses that there has been no scientific evidence to date that dogs or cats have been affected.

Other than using a picture of a dog to represent all animals, it is interesting to note that the ministry poster never mentioned the word “dog” at all.

So why are these animal groups heckling the ministry?

In fact, the Royal Malaysia Police recently presented a top honour to a German Shepherd for its invaluable contribution to our nation.

If Malaysia is a “dog hating” nation, as some of these people claim, reflect on this: how many of our neighbouring countries have honoured a police dog like we have?

ANTHONY THANASAYAN

Petaling Jaya, Selangor

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the New Straits Times