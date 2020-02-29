Lack of facilities for the disabled and elderly

LETTERS As a disabled person, I am disturbed by the lack of facilities open to me and many others like me in Malaysia.

I am not just worried about the disabled but also the elderly, who may have difficulty accessing public spaces.

For example, shopping centres can provide motorised shopping trolleys for them to use.

Post offices should set up special counters for the elderly and disabled to pay bills.

Parking facilities provided for the disabled should also be allotted to pensioners.

To ensure such parking lots are not misused, impose heavy fines.

Pensioners and the disabled should be allowed to use the bus lanes across the Causeway. Some cannot tolerate a prolonged commute as they may have health issues that require quick access to a bathroom.

The lack of proper toilet facilities for the disabled and senior citizens is not something new. Granted, many petrol stations have decent toilet facilities but they are squat toilets.

More seated toilets should be built to accommodate the elderly and the disabled.

PHIL RASHID

KUALA LUMPUR

