Data centralisation vital for growth

LETTERS: THERE must be a realisation that national growth is built on the foundation of equity, togetherness and justifiable distribution of resources, especially among those in the B40 and M40 groups.

Social assistance and economic aspects are the biggest priorities, with data accumulation being the crucial bedrock to ensure efficient acceptance of help.

Within each policy outlined by public-driven ministries, the data component is often highlighted as the most pertinent barrier in implementing sustainable policies and programmes, yet presents the greatest potential if comprehensive, up-to-date databases can be developed.

Two months into the year 2020, agencies and groups with access to data of momentous importance should be more than willing to open up to national stakeholders.

Gone are the days where specific ministries and agencies keep influential information for internal use, causing considerable difficulty to the government and external parties needing adequate data-driven knowledge to formulate policies.

For Malaysia to progress, the culture of fear needs to be eradicated and replaced by a new wave of organic information-sharing approach that cuts across ministries, agencies, industries, communities and non-government entities.

We are progressing. Under the stewardship of Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin, the Department of Statistics (DOSM) has indicated a higher degree of openness, with far-reaching and consequential data previously kept under wraps now being made public.

Going beyond, data transparency, often mentioned as a key cog in the national administration, is hoped to ramp up policy discussion with relevant stakeholders and the public. The civil service plays a major role in shaping this idea.

Malaysia’s approach on data can be contrived as moderate transparency, with selected components of highlighted fields raised through notable official platforms (i.e. ministries’ websites, annual reports and national publications).

However, there are instances when these documents are made available only for a short period before being removed from circulation.

DOSM’s role in resolving this issue is essential as it is the main channel for longitudinal data accessibility, enabling all stakeholders to assess past and current ongoings from a quantitative standpoint.

Availability of complete published datasets assists researchers to obtain critical particulars without having to resort to alternative unverified mediums.

Integrating demographic background, educational attainment, employment status, wealth accumulation and financial situation (such as income level, debt amount) with healthcare matters, legal issues and household elements will provide in-depth context of each individual, paving the way for wholesome policy formulation and targeted social programmes.

Emulating countries like Pakistan, Brunei and China in developing centralised databases is the best way forward.

The utilisation of such a method has enabled China to establish more effective mechanisms to combat the spread of Covid-19 and allow holistic measures to be undertaken.

By simultaneously resolving bureaucratic processes, Malaysia will have the chance to be in a competitive position within the medium term, with the component of social wellbeing being a major driving force towards national sustainability.

FADHIL RAHMAN

Shah Alam, Selangor

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the New Straits Times