Understand that students only want to be heard

LETTERS: FIFTY years ago, my late mother provided me with an invaluable lifelong lesson. I believe she also learnt something about me that day. It was dinner time and she was feeding me with lots of green, which I did not enjoy as usual.

I remember watching on the news the sad scene of Somalia’s undernourished children with their big bellies, skinny hands and legs, flies buzzing around their heads.

Pointing to the television, my mother would say, “You see, the children have hardly anything to eat. They are so hungry. Some will die of hunger. See your plate, all the vegetables are still there.”

Without much thinking, I would respond: “Okay, Ma. I will eat all the vegetables. But you must tell me that once I finish all the food, all the children on television would be full too.”

That incident must have made my mum more compassionate

towards me and always was ready for my unprepared questions and comments.

I grew up as an individual who did not accept facts and figures at knowledge level. I needed to experience what was written.

Becoming a teacher later, I always put myself into my students’ shoes and asked myself what it was like to be them.

These days, we occasionally hear students taking their own lives because of stress from teachers who punish them or degrade them to a level that they decide life is not worth living anymore.

By degrading students — even taking away something they love, like a keychain or a bangle — teachers are oppressing them.

They do not understand that students who do not conform are unique and need special attention.

Just show them you care. Reach out to their hearts and they will pour out why they are different or mischievous.

The worst thing for a child or adolescent to feel is helplessness to the level of wanting to end their life.

This has happened repeatedly in our country that talks so much about moral and religious values, and is looked up at for multicultural and intercultural education.

I hope teachers look within themselves first and try to understand difficult students. They are not bad or indisciplined. They just want to be heard. Are we listening?

ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR DR

VISHALACHE BALAKRISHNAN

Universiti Malaya, Kuala Lumpur

