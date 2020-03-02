Be alert and look for signs

LETTERS: AS the use of technology has evolved, bullying has moved into the online world. One can be a cyberbully or be cyberbullied.

In 2018, Malaysia ranked number six out of 28 countries worldwide in the number of cyberbullying cases.

According to one report, 28 per cent of 6,953 young people in Malaysia claimed that they have been a victim of online bullying, with 43 per cent experiencing it via online games, private messaging and social media apps such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube and Twitter.

In the past, bullying occurred face to face. With cyberbullying, it can go on 24 hours a day. The effects are instant, widespread and permanent.

Seen in this light, the intensity of cyberbullying is greater than that of traditional bullying.

The common harassment that victims encounter online is name-calling, which is often seen as a joke but is harmful. For example, calling someone gemuk (fatso), hitam (blackie), jongang (protruding) or any other derogatory name chips away at the victim’s sense of self-worth.

Experts highlight that victims of cyberbullying often refuse to report it due to the social stigma, humiliation and scared of being deprived online privileges by their parents.

A 2018 study, however, indicated that parents are willing to help their children prevent and solve cyberbullying but they do not have a clue on how to start.

Some are even unaware that their children are being cyberbullied or are the cyberbullies.

It is therefore important for us to be aware of the signs. Their children could be a victim if they seem nervous or jumpy when they receive a message or email; if they are uneasy about going out or going to school; and if they turn off the computer monitor or changes screens every time you walk by.

Once we notice this kind of behaviours, talk to your children. If it is true they are being cyberbullied, advice them to not respond. Provoking a reaction from the victim is exactly what the cyberbullies want so tell your children to not give them the satisfaction.

Keep all messages, pictures and texts (with date and time) as proof. This is crucial when you need to make a police report. The evidence will help the law enforcement officers to prosecute.

Apart from the police, parents can file a report to Cyber999 Help Centre via the following ways: Submit an online report by emailing to [email protected]; SMS to 15888 using the following format: CYBER999 REPORT or call the toll-free line at 1-300-88-2999.

Next, limit the children’s screen time and maximise their time with friends and family members.

Limiting screen time will curb cyberbullying and give the children some emotional space.

Monitor their online activities regardless of how much they resent it. Request to “friend” or “follow” your children on their social media sites but do not comment or post anything.

By knowing their online activities, we can avoid potential trouble. But what if our children are the cyberbullies?

In this case, it is important to remain calm and try to discuss the issue without criticising, disrespecting or judging them.

Bear in mind that our children are not the problem but their behaviour is.

Be stern but treat them with dignity as they may lash out if they feel attacked.

If the behaviour persists, it may be time to ask professional assistance.

It is better for parents to take steps to manage their behaviour rather than waiting for others (the school authorities or police) to step in.

Cyberbullying is a real and pervasive threat to the health and safety of today’s online youth.

The Internet is a vital part of their daily lives. It is now more important than ever to talk to them about cyberbullying.

Parents should pay more attention to their children and be proactive. It can help prevent cyberbullying.

NURAFIFAH MOHAMMAD SUHAIMI

EMIR Research

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the New Straits Times