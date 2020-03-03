Support efforts for women's progress

LETTERS: International Women’s Day, celebrated on March 8 annually, gives recognition to the struggle and achievements of women in various fields throughout the world. We should recognise the struggle for women’s rights in the economic, social, political and cultural domain.

It has been proven that women have invested in their families and communities significantly, spreading wealth and enhancing the quality of life.

Women have contributed greatly to the welfare of society and country. As such, we should focus on bringing their needs and equality to the forefront.

In the West, historically, women have struggled for their rights. In the 18th century, for example, only men were considered citizens of the United States. In the late 18th century, women in the US and England did not have voting rights.

Women leaders, like Abigail Adams, Margaret Sanger, Susan B. Anthony and many more have engaged in a deep struggle to gain a legal identity for women. The fatal act of protest at a horse race event in England by Emily Davison was an extreme case of women’s struggle.

Throughout the history of the women rights movement, among leaders and activists who have inspired them were Mary Wollstonecraft, Emmeline Pankhurst, Lucy Stone, Malala Yousafzai and Oprah Winfrey.

Today, women all over the world have come together to effect changes in democratic ways. Guaranteeing the rights of women and giving them the opportunities and resources will enable them to achieve their full potential, thus creating an impact that benefits everyone.

Many women across the world face discrimination and do not have the freedom to make decisions on their own lives.

The empowerment of our women in achieving gender equality will increase their sense of self-worth, their power and control of their own lives and their decision-making power.

Women’s Day gives women the opportunity to reflect on the road ahead in their quest for gender equality. It should be pointed out from the outset that when we talk about gender equality we do not just focus on the interests of women.

Women the world over fought for and made changes for the improvements not only for women but also the whole community. Therefore, when we talk about the progress of women, we are actually talking about the progress of our beloved country, Malaysia.

Let us stand by our women in their struggle for freedom, equal respect and equal rights. As former secretary-general of the United Nations Kofi Annan said: “When women thrive, all of society benefits”.

MOHAMED MOKHTAR AHMAD BAJUNID

Kuala Lumpur

