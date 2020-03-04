Civil servants must rise to the task

LETTERS: MORE than before, the people are now looking to our civil service as a beacon of hope for good government.

They expect it to take its own initiative to protect its professional integrity and independence based on the established principle that while politicians come and go, the civil service stays permanent.

Although all civil servants must be loyal to the government of the day, they must also exercise their professional duty to uphold the rule of law and institutional governance without fear or favour.

The top civil servants are the secretary-generals of ministries. They are designated by law as the financial controllers of the budgetary allocations. Their duty is to advise their ministers in policy-making and lead the implementation of ministry decisions.

Undoubtedly, this task has become more difficult over the years with the creation of so many off-budget agencies such as statutory authorities and government-linked companies (GLCs), which operate outside the civil service system although their funding comes from the federal or state government allocations.

Many of them have politically connected appointees at the board and executive levels. Secretary-generals should undertake closer surveillance in these off-budget agencies because they are the main cause of the patronage, cronyism and corruption happening in the public sector.

And when the GLCs are in financial difficulty, the government will conveniently take the political decision to bail them out using Treasury funds and justify this wasteful funding in the name of the New Economic Policy.

Civil servants must be brave to take their own initiative to discipline and reform the governance system in GLCs to avoid them from being politically exploited.

The civil service should follow the example of the Economic Planning Unit (EPU) in the area of development planning.

As the highest central planning agency of the government, it consults regularly with other agencies, especially the Federal Treasury in the Finance Ministry, Bank Negara Malaysia and the Statistics Department through the Inter Agency Planning Group to ensure they coordinate closely on forecasting the economic trends and prospects in the country so that the statements that each makes about the economy are consistent, professional and not swayed by political sentiments.

About 30 years ago, there was a suggestion in the cabinet that the trade and economic numbers should be politically cleared before they are released to the public.

Our civil servants in the central economic agencies objected strongly to the proposal, saying it would destroy Malaysia’s economic and financial credibility locally and internationally.

Similarly, they also objected to suggestions that Bank Negara Malaysia decisions on monetary policy should get the minister’s clearance first.

The current civil servants must similarly be vigilant against such attempts by their political masters to control the economic and administrative work, which should be left to the professionals.

Most civil servants are Malays and, as Muslims, they often inject Islamic symbolisms in the work- place. This should be discouraged because it tends to reinforce public and investor perception about creeping Islamisation in the government.

Government buildings are public property. They are not places of worship and as such, they should not be decorated with all kinds of Arabic writings on walls and office rooms, making visitors, especially foreigners, worried whether they might be accidentally caught for insulting race and religion.

Some government departments also start the day by broadcasting Quran reading on the PA system for all to hear. Such display of religious preeminence can have a negative impact on investor sentiment about locating their executives to work and live here, in comparison with other Asean countries.

They also make other races worry that the country is heading towards becoming an Islamic state.

The civil service must embark on emphasising meritocracy and professionalism among its rank and file so that whatever the political complexion of the cabinet and its ministers, the public will be protected from ministerial decisions that are not suitable for our society and economy.

Civil servants must dedicate themselves to serve king and country first as they are expected by taxpayers to run the planning and administrative machinery for the good of all citizens.

TAN SRI MOHD SHERIFF MOHD KASSIM

Bukit Damansara, Kuala Lumpur

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the New Straits Times