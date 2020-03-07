Go for 'one-car homes' and energy-efficient buildings

LETTERS The world is facing climate change and global warming.

It cannot be denied that mankind is at fault, having contributed to global warming in many ways.

They include increasing deforestation with fewer tree-planting activities and aggressive development with little care for the environment, resulting in landslides and pollution.

The human race continues to exploit nature with hardly any thought for the wellbeing of future generations.

Planet Earth is our only home. It makes sense that we respect, care, nourish and cherish it. We should double our efforts to keep drains and other waterways clean.

Environmentally-friendly activities that should be encouraged include reducing the use of plastic bags, having rooftop gardens, growing herbs and vegetables and harvesting rainwater.

The authorities have approved the setting up of “green neighbourhoods” and “low-carbon cities”. These are commendable measures and demonstrate our commitment to reducing the national carbon intensity by 40 per cent by 2020.

Let us also promote the 3Rs (reduce, reuse and recycle) as well as providing cycling and walking paths. Malaysians can do more by becoming “one-car homes”.

With the gradual improvement and integration of our public transport system, this solution is a practical one. Other measures we can adopt include reducing the use of air-conditioners and cutting down on electricity use.

As suggested by the authorities, air-conditioners should be set at 24 degrees Celsius, which is considered an optimal temperature to reduce electricity wastage.

While it may be difficult to do away with air-conditioning in commercial buildings, it should be possible to design houses that provide a comfortable environment with just fans for circulation.

Experts designing energy efficient buildings have advocated the use of “green walls” to insulate the exterior of buildings to reduce electricity used for cooling. This method can also be used for housing and commercial buildings.

Such methods can be implemented in addition to green roofs (roof-top gardens) which are becoming a common sight.

BULBIR SINGH

SEREMBAN, NEGRI SEMBILAN

