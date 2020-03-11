PM can rechart nation's progress

LETTERS: The ongoing individual and political party realignments that cast our nation into its recent political crisis was resolved in the best possible “constitutional” way by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in appointing Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as Malaysia’s eighth prime minister.

Timing, discretion and wisdom are always of the essence in such matters, especially if the political morass we were deteriorating into was not to drag the country further into political turmoil with serious social and economic consequences.

Let’s not keep second guessing that decision and, more so, as the new prime minister charts the way forward for the nation.

After all the hullabaloo, we must give Muhyiddin the time and space he needs. The two months now set aside before Parliament convenes again is crucial.

First, for the prime minister and his cabinet comprising of members, in his words, “of calibre who have integrity and a clean track record” to do their job. Next, to set the framework for priority national policies.

The focus on the path to regain the necessary economic growth and to set a political agenda that embraces national unity and security on the one hand and justice, rule of law and equality on the other is vital.

As we enter a new and critical era, we pray that we will progress and prosper together as one nation and people.

RUEBEN DUDLEY

Petaling Jaya, Selangor

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the New Straits Times