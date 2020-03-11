New PM will continue to upgrade education

LETTERS: Congratulations to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the 8th Malaysian Prime Minister and his newly formed Cabinet. They have a challenging task ahead in view of a global economic downturn coupled with the ravaging Covid 19 threat.

Muhyiddin is no political novice, he has wide experience in the federal and state administration. This should put him in good stead to shoulder the prime minister's job.

The task is Herculean but he managed to form the cabinet a week after he was sworn in by Our King. He learns from his own experience and he knows whom should be appointed and coopted.

A quiet man by nature, he knows how to make a political comeback. One cannot write him off easily as he dispensed with the idea of a deputy prime minister. Instead, he has for the first time chose four senior ministers who are his lieutenants.

A bit of walking down memory lane, Muhyiddin was invited to the UKM alumni dinner on June 17 2010. This was the first time I saw him in person. He told the audience that he has full confidence in Malay becoming a modern language in the rarified realm of academe.

The many academic books, papers and doctoral thesis written in the language testify to his claim. He, however, cautioned universities that they should be constantly mindful of its ethos and philosophy.

They must not lose their soul. Appropriately he quoted the work of a professor from an Ivy League university in the US who said: "While striving to be unsurpassed in the quality of its faculty and students, the university has forgotten that the fundamental purpose of education is to turn young people into adults who will take responsibility for society."

The reminder was indeed timely then and now. No wonder in his new Cabinet setup he has included the Ministry of Higher Education. The minister in charge is Datuk Dr Noraini Ahmad.

We are told that to see where a country is heading in the future we have just to look at the state of its schools and universities. They are the cradles and nurseries. Muhyiddin knows that and that's why he placed education as one of his top priorities. We wish him all the best!

DR KOH AIK KHOON

Former Associate Professor and Deputy Director of Alumni Relations Office of UKM

