Partial shutdown is best approach

LETTERS: As analysts, civil society activists, former senior civil servants, entrepreneurs, professionals and financial services advisers, a group representing a cross-section of our society, we welcome Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s March 16 announcement of the Movement Control Order to deal with the escalating Covid-19 crisis.

Without causing harm to innocent people, we support these measures that prevent, minimise or slow down a deadly virus’ spread, to “flatten the epidemic curve”. We note that the prime minister’s order is actually a “partial” shutdown, not a “lockdown” as widely thought.

The order focuses on social distancing and helps authorities in contact tracing and identifying people in contact with those infected, a crucial process to stop or at least slow down and contain the highly-contagious virus.

The order enforces that for two weeks, from March 18 to March 31, and life as we know it comes to a standstill: schools, universities and private and government offices closed and only services essential to our daily lives are operational.

Malaysians are barred from travelling overseas and those returning will be on a two-week self-quarantine. Foreigners are barred from entering. Outdoor gatherings are banned.

It is different though with a lockdown, which is defined as “confining of prisoners to their cells” or “situation in which people are disallowed to enter or leave a building or area freely…”

If it had been a lockdown, it would mean a curfew that severely curtails movement like in Wuhan, China, the previous epicentre of Covid-19.

Therefore, we urge that the term “lockdown” not be unwittingly published or verbalised lest it confuses and causes unnecessary panic.

Unfortunately, some quarters have exploited the Covid-19 crisis. Certain malicious and mercenary writers and blogs with a hidden agenda and highly questionable integrity deliberately spread fake news and misinformation, sowing confusion, division and panic that may aggravate more strife and instability.

However, we are pleased that the government avoided a national lockdown as advocated by the well-meaning but misguided, who still pursue this idea.

Here’s why a national lockdown now is a bad idea. To win the Covid-19 war, it is not just about the economy although it is a major factor, especially for investors.

Sacrifices are necessary — economic and financial losses, hardship, inconveniences and even personal freedom are legitimate collateral damage in this war of the ages against a most dangerous virus.

However, we feel that imposing a national lockdown is tantamount to a social crime if it sacrifices the poor, the weak and the vulnerable.

Malaysia is not yet a welfare-based society, unlike in foreign countries, where the state cares for all basic needs, including the disadvantaged and disabled, from the cradle to the grave.

In a lockdown, limited resources and expertise will be overstretched, let alone able to cater for the helpless.

The most important value of humanity is justice. One should not sacrifice the poor, weak and vulnerable in the mistaken and selfish belief that the rest of us can better survive.

Or, put it another way: the key principle of justice (and also sustainable development) means do no harm to others.

We strongly believe that the government’s restrictions should suffice now, given the limited resources and skills available.

Much depends on the implementation, which requires the people’s full cooperation: a true test of public-private collaboration on a major national crisis for survival and overcoming this huge challenge.

Finally, we can do more in overcoming this crisis by:

CURBING fake news and misinformation and sharing useful scientific information;

STAYING calm, being united and not panicking;

SUPPORTING social distancing; and,

EDUCATING family, friends and colleagues to practise a safer and more hygienic lifestyle, especially in minimising hand contact.

K. K. TAN

Corporate & political analyst, columnist and CEO of a regional museum project.

TAN SRI RAMON NAVARATNAM

Former senior civil servant & chairman of think tank policy group

TAN SRI DR SALLEH MOHD NOR

Former FRI director-general & former Malaysian Nature Society president

DATUK NOOR FARIDA ARIFFIN

Former judge & former ambassador

DATUK SHABUDIN ABDUL WAHAB

Retired commissioner of police

C. L. YOON

Financial services adviser

DERRICK TAN

Former banker & entrepreneur

AZMI ANSHAR

Former New Straits Times editor/commentator