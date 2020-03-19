Cooperation of all crucial to overcome pandemic

LETTERS: Foremost in the Battle Against the Covid-19 Pandemic Is the Public Understanding of the Facts to Dispel the Rumours and Fake News That Are Counter-Productive to the Efforts by the Health Ministry to Contain it.

The concept of cure is to allow available personnel and facilities to cope with cases at a manageable level.

If the intake of patients is higher than the rate of recovery, we may soon face acute problems.

That is why the public should play an important role at least to slow down the spread.

Measures include controlled entry to our borders, minimising public events and taking measures to minimise contact through social distancing.

These will undoubtedly result in lower economic activities affecting economic growth.

It is for this reason that the additional stimuli is needed to help the rakyat to pull through these hard times.

The RM20 billion stimulus package announced earlier needs to be reviewed and revised upward to help those hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government needs to help not only the tourism industry but also other sectors, including importers and exporters.

The challenge has to be addressed by urgent and aggressive action with more intensive education and awareness programmes to mobilise the entire community to combat the pandemic.

The biggest challenge is how to deal with large clusters or community transmission, requiring the fullest cooperation of the community in not participating in huge gatherings to prevent the virus from taking a hold.

I am confident our country has the experience and expertise to manage this crisis. The frontline personnel are working double time to give support to the recovery efforts.

They are not only giving their time but also their lives to save fellow Malaysians and others. They are really our unsung heroes.

The government does not have a monopoly on public health and safety.

What is needed now is cooperation from all levels of society so that together we can recover from this crisis and work towards a safe and healthy Malaysia.

TAN SRI LEE LAM THYE

Alliance For A Safe Community