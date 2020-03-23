Saluting our selfless heroes

LETTERS: I received a recorded message with a choked voice over WhatsApp from someone who highlighted the predicament faced by the frontliners and the medical professional who have been working day and night to combat the Covid-19.

The team members are not just overworked, but risking their lives for the wellbeing of others. We should pay our highest tribute to those who had make the sacrifice and selfless contribution during this difficult time.

In the same message, it was highlighted there were also those who seek treatment but was not honest about the symptoms and history of their whereabouts.

Only after clinical procedures and treatment were completed that such critical information was disclosed. It is a selfish act that may not only harm the medical officers but potentially spread the virus to others who they have made contact with.

It is understandable that the current hospital and medical services or facilities are not ready or built for such a sudden increase of infectious desease cases including the kind of manpower that’s needed.

I propose that the government tap into the many NGOs who have certain resources that can support the medical personnel in the current situation.

Not only some of them may have the volunteers, but also the strength to get funds and equipment to jointly fight Covid-19.

I believed if we stand united in solidarity, we will get over this pendemic with the minimum number of infection and deaths. We can and we will.

STALWART MALAYSIAN

Selangor

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the New Straits Times