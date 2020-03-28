Refugees in Malaysia need help facing Covid-19

LETTERS: We call on the government and all NGOs in this country to extend help to refugees in need of assistance while abiding by the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

As of Dec 2019, an estimated 178,500 registered refugees and asylum seekers are documented in Malaysia.

As it is, the refugees are not among those specified to receive assistance under the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package announced by the Prime Minister on Friday.

Understandably, the government has to give priority to Malaysians, but nonetheless, on humanitarian grounds, there should also be assistance to the refugees as they rely on unsteady jobs and are suffering due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

They are depending on the generosity of the government, NGOs and the community while living in this country.

With the current MCO as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, they are suffering even more to get basic foodstuff and are almost cut off from getting sources of income to continue their livelihood.

We call on NGOs providing welfare and humanitarian assistance in Malaysia to extend help to the refugees to sustain their livelihood at a time when they are not able to step out of their homes.

We are also concerned on the conditions of the children, women, the elderly and the sick, who are not getting assistance under the present critical situation.

So, we urge the government to work with the UNHCR to find the best solution in helping these unattended groups of people.

Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid

President, Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations (MAPIM)