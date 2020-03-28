Showing acts of kindness amid outbreak

LETTERS: PANDEMIC is truly a nightmare. Since everyone around the world practices social distancing to flatten the curve, Covid-19 outbreak has left many people feel isolated, anxious and depressed.

Despite being physically apart, humanity is still managing to come together to help each other.

During this unprecedented crisis, people tend to bring out the worst in human nature, being selfish and prioritize themselves.

Forget about those selfish and stubborn citizens in the hospital or local supermarket, I do noticed that there are countless of good deeds done by Malaysians and it is very heart-warming.

There are many people who sacrifice their time and money to help the frontliners and the less fortunate without hesitation. Some anonymous citizens has been taking the initiative producing DIY face shields and face masks for the frontliners.

Some restaurants and caterers are providing free fresh-cooked meals for the frontliners. These kindness of gestures has been amplified over social media.

At this crucial moment, Tzu Chi Foundation Malaysia, the non-profit organization has been mobilized 60 volunteers help to clean the ward for incoming Covid-19 patients in Sungai Buloh Hospital. They are even supplying the medical equipment for Tawau Hospital and producing DIY face shields for the frontline healthcare workers.

Another act of kindness shown by a kind Malay man Muhammad Faiz who noticed that his Chinese neighbour was away many days to work in Singapore and unable to get back into Malaysia before the Movement Control Order ended.

He had decided to take care of his neighbour’s dog by sending foods and water to ensure the dog will not get starve. These acts of kindness have been spread amid Covid-19 outbreak in Malaysia. A simple act of kindness goes a long way. Hats off to every one of them.

They helped each other regardless of race and religion. Malaysians can move forward from this pandemic and be proud that we are an exemplar on holding on to our humanity.

It is timely to show our kindness and compassion on every level. Time to be selfless. The elderly matter. The poor matter. The sick matter. Every life matter.

TAN WAN TING

Universiti Malaya

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the New Straits Times