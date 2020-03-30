Covid-19 knows no national boundaries, has no prejudices

LETTERS: THE Covid-19 pandemic is showing no sign of slowing down, with more than 600,000 cases and more than 27,000 deaths worldwide.

While the socio-economic repercussions are alarming, the moral and ethical impact of this saga is equally startling.

A few days ago, I received a text message highlighting the contribution of a specific ethnic group in Malaysia during this Covid-19 episode. The message’s undertones seem to undermine the value of other segments of society.

Not to mention certain individuals have resorted to criticising countries like China and blaming it for the predicament.

Many are exploiting this outbreak by releasing their pent-up anger and displeasure towards certain groups. The aggressive approach promotes unease, with some groups taking the opportunity to inject discontent into the anxious public.

Such deeds and poor judgment are pointless. There is a pressing need to strengthen emotional stability and focus on preventive measures instead of continuously condemning any ethnicity, community or nation.

The virus knows no national boundaries and does not favour specific ethnicities. The international community should work together to fight this. Negative sentiments must not be amplified and become a catalyst for discrimination.

Malaysians should take this chance to display greater appreciation and sincerity towards all parties who have helped soften the blow of Covid-19, regardless of background.

At this critical juncture, it is important for us to support

one another and promote positivity, instead of preaching intolerance.

The virus does not have prejudices like humans do. We must replace prejudice with collective action and overcome fear through science.

FADHIL RAHMAN

Senior research officer, Merdeka Centre for Opinion Research

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the New Straits Times