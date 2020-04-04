Working remotely will test employee creativity, productivity

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many employees are working from home.

But what about the employers? Most employers are small business owners.

Many have been affected to some degree and some businesses have even folded.

Does working remotely affect one’s creativity and productivity? While some of us have a proper working space at home, others may not.

Different people react differently. There are people who can work even in a noisy environment.

Having knowledge of digital media is also important when working from home. Using it well equates to higher productivity.

As always, teamwork is vital even when working from home. Poor data connectivity can be a nuisance as many employees these days brainstorm via video call, Skype or Zoom.

In a nutshell, the main challenge during the current pandemic is creativity and productivity.

VASUGI RAMASAMI

UNIVERSITY KEBANGSAAN MALAYSIA

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the New Straits Times