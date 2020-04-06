Rohingya families in Kluang don't have food

LETTERS: It was heart-wrenching for me to hear that some Rohingya children were scavenging for food outside supermarkets in Kluang.

They are part of the urban poor and it is heartbreaking to hear that such poverty exists here. About 30 Rohingya families lived here and their children used to attend my free weekly English classes about a year ago.

I thought of the society called Asia Pacific Forum on Families (APFAM) of which I am a member. I appealed to the president, Puan Sri Dr Jamilah Ariffin (wife of Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Othman, the former menteri besar of Johor), for help.

APFAM was only too happy to join me in reaching out to them. Dr Jamilah sensed the urgency and gave a donation for their immediate needs.

Datuk Jimmy Low, a philanthropist, arranged for me to collect 30 packs of food from the office of the district officer. He had also been distributing food to residents in Simpang Renggam, parts of which are under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

Within 24 hours, the food, which included rice, flour, sugar and eggs was distributed to Rohingya families here.

Their parents had been jobless during this time and had no source of income for their necessities. They also had no savings, and worse, no food. When I met their skinny children, I noticed

that they were malnourished.

Even though politicians and other NGO’s have been distributing food to groups here, the Rohingya have been overlooked.

As a social worker, it is a joy and a privilege for me to bring relief, albeit temporary, to these needy families. However, it is hoped that the local government will continue to look into the plight of this marginalised group.

PETER SOO

Social worker Kluang, Johor