Don't do it yet

LETTERS: As at the time of writing, the Movement Control Order is expected to be in place until April 14. The Health Director General, however, has not ruled out the possibility of a further extension of the MCO.

It is all dependent on whether Malaysia succeeds in flattening the curve and preventing any exponential spikes, thus breaking the chain of infections.

It cannot be denied that Covid-19 is highly contagious. While early figures have shown that the MCO is successful in flattening the curve, the World Health Organisation has also stated that it expects the number of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia to peak in mid-April.

Apart from the expected peak in cases, a persuasive reason for extension in and of itself, the following are some reasons why a further extension of the MCO is inevitable.

With regard to the tabligh cluster, the Health Director-General stated that as at March 28, 5,084 individuals connected to the tabligh cluster (including attendees, their family members and other close contacts) had yet to be tested.

A total of 1,117 out of the 6,763 individuals whose results are available were found to be infected with Covid-19 (16.50 per cent).

Assuming 16.50 per cent of the remaining 7,648 individuals (2,564 awaiting results and 5,084 untested) from the tabligh cluster are infected with the virus, this would mean an addition of approximately 1,262 Covid-19 cases. Not forgetting individuals who may have contracted Covid-19 from inter alia having travelled overseas.

Some of these untested infected individuals may be asymptomatic while others may only have mild symptoms.

However, these untested infected individuals will certainly be in contact with their family members who may then be out and about during the MCO period thereby further spreading the virus.

Individuals who have tested negative for Covid-19 could also subsequently test positive. This has reportedly occurred in Japan and Australia.

Carolyn Y. Johnson, a science reporter at The Washington Post, noted that there are a number of reasons a test might be negative.

Among the reasons are that it might be too early in the illness, when the amount of virus in the airway is still small; a problem with how the swab was done; issues with the handling or transport of the swab; or laboratory error.

It is also reasonable to assume that there will be individuals who contract Covid-19 during the MCO as people are inter alia still allowed to leave their homes to purchase, supply or deliver food or daily necessities.

Some of those individuals may be asymptomatic and are unknowingly spreading Covid-19 to those around them.

In view of all the above, if the MCO were to be lifted on Apr 14 and Malaysians return to their routines pre-MCO, this could be the start of the next wave of Covid-19 cases which will undo the hard work and results achieved in the four weeks of the MCO.

The entire healthcare system could be overwhelmed as seen in Italy and Spain.

In light of Covid-19’s incubation period, the MCO should only be lifted when there have been x consecutive days of no new infections.

On March 24, the Chinese government announced that the lockdown in Wuhan will officially be lifted on April 8. This comes after Wuhan reported no new cases of Covid-19 through domestic transmission from March 18 to 22.

Even then, experts have warned that zero reported cases does not equate to zero risks.

Therefore, economic impact notwithstanding, it is inevitable that the MCO has to be further extended until Covid-19 is truly under control.

Joshua Wu Kai-Ming

Advocate & Solicitor of the High Court of Malaya