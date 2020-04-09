Seeing red over disrespect

LETTERS: AS the youngest son of a late policeman, whose retirement was honourably recognised for his contributions in VAT69, I can’t understand why there are Malaysians who disrespect police officers.

During this Movement Control Order, police officers manning the roadblocks have had to constantly question those on the road who claim they are out buying groceries or going to work without bringing any supporting documents.

These stubborn and ignorant ones think their excuses can fool the authorities. Recently, I saw a brief video on Twitter showing a man at a hospital lashing out at a police officer. He was harsh and provocative. At the end of the video, the man was put in his place by the policeman. He also sought forgiveness from the man in blue.

There is also another video, where a woman, peeved at the inconvenience due to a roadblock in Petaling Jaya, called the policeman an “idiot”. She faces a RM10,000 fine or a two-year imprisonment if found guilty in court.

These two events clearly demonstrate how being rude can be an occasion for regret, especially when the targets are policemen.

Our policemen are making a huge sacrifice by leaving their families in order to carry out their duties, only to be disrespected by ill-mannered civilians.

We have to always remember that words, once spoken, cannot be taken back. Any ill that we have uttered will remain a sin that will not be easily erased.

My late father once advised me, “Be kind to those who are kind to you. Your words and actions will be the judge of who you truly are in the eyes of those you meet.”

Our policemen and policewomen are now on the frontlines, standing together with our heroic doctors and nurses. They are working tirelessly to ensure that the MCO runs smoothly and that everyone remains safe regardless of skin colour or political allegiance.

While we use this stay-at-home period to spend time with our families, relaxing and watching television, our boys and girls in blue are out there patrolling the streets in service of this nation that we all love.

They are not asking for our applause and adulation. All they ask for is our cooperation, for us to respectfully comply with the stay-at-home order, as requested by our government.

Members of the Royal Malaysia Police are indeed our true heroes. Salute!

AMERUL AZRY ABDUL AZIZ

Kuala Lumpur

