Make Malaysia's MCO a model for many

LETTERS: FOR the first time in my memory, our closest neighbour, Singapore, is learning from us in enforcing a similar type of Movement Control Order to fight Covid-19.

Singapore closed schools yesterday and most workplaces from Tuesday, to be opened again on May 5, its strictest measure yet to battle the pandemic that has led to more than 1,100 confirmed cases in the city state.

It is a case of better late than never, as Singapore has seen local transmission and community spread of the virus cases on the rise. It is a decisive move to preempt escalating infections.

Like in Malaysia, the Singapore government advised its people to stay home as much as possible, avoid socialising with people outside of their households, and only go out for essential things.

The fact that Singapore is adopting a similar strategy means its leaders are convinced that what Malaysia has done is the best way to contain the spread of the virus.

It proves the farsightedness of Malaysia’s top leaders. They have been quick off the mark in reacting to the outbreak.

They need to anticipate and take bold actions based on advice from experts.Apart from a visionary leader, we also need a civilised society that adheres to the government’s directives.

If all precautionary measures are adhered to by the people, we will stop the virus transmission, much like a circuit breaker.

Singaporeans make up the highest number of foreign visitors to Malaysia at more than 10 million a year.

We are happy that Singapore has taken preemptive measures, working as part of a joint regional effort to battle Covid-19.

Failure is not an option. We have to make the Malaysian model successful so it can become a role model for Asean and the world over.

Malaysia needs success stories, to be quoted as a country which had executed its MCO implementation well.

Malaysia Boleh. We will, we must and we can do it together. Stay home to stay away from Covid-19.

R.S.

Pusat Bandar Puchong, Selangor

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the New Straits Times