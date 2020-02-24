Klang to have a new hotel and mall next year

KSL Holdings Bhd's Esplanade Hot Spring Hotel in KSL Bandar Bestari in Klang, Selangor is targeted to open in July 2021.

The four-star hotel, located adjacent to KSL Esplanade Mall will have 430 rooms.

KSL City Management Sdn Bhd project director, Patrick Khoo said Bandar Bestari encapsulate the components of landed and high-rise residential, commercial, hotel, and shopping mall and is one of its kind in Klang, which could help rejuvenate the town.

KSL Esplanade Mall, which has an estimated gross development value of RM600 million, is a catalyst in the Bandar Bestari development.

The mall is expected to open in April 2021. It will have a gross built-up of about 1.1 million sq ft and a net lettable area (NLA) of 650,000 sq ft.

KSL City is confident it will be fully tenanted by its opening next year, said Khoo.

Despite a bleak future for retailers, the mall has leased out 65 per cent of the NLA taken up by over 100 brands, international stores, and large format retailers.

Khoo said new mall operators should provide a creative and attractive shopping environment to attract shoppers from all walks of life.

It should have key components of shopping, dining, entertainment, public park, and alfresco dining, he said.

“We are close to securing a group of renowned partners for the remaining retail space," he said during the unveiling ceremony of its key partners last week.

Some of the anchor tenants of KSL Esplanade Mall are TGV Cinemas, Daiso, Ashley Furniture Homestore, F.O.S and ToyWorld.

Khoo said the signing of all the major retailers articulates the confidence the market has in the mall.

He said detailed research and planning was carried out on the right mix responsive to the needs and expectations of the target market.

"The mall will not only give an impact on social-economic but also community upliftment perspective where 1,600 job opportunities will be created to the locals," said Khoo.

Khoo said the mall has been forecasted to have an average of 770,000 visitors per month and about one million during festive seasons.