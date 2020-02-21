Daren hopes to seal Olympic berth

KUALA LUMPUR: Liew Daren’s chances of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics are slim but the independent shuttler is not giving up yet.

The 32-year-old Daren reached the quarter-finals of the Barcelona Spain Masters by overcoming Lucas Corvee of France 21-16, 22-20 on Thursday.

The World No 42 Malaysian takes on Denmark’s fifth seed Rasmus Gemke later today in Barcelona for a semi-final spot.

For the record, Lee Zii Jia, the World 14, is currently ahead of Daren in claiming Malaysia’s sole Olympic spot in men’s singles.

In the men’s doubles, World No 8 Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik continued their march with a 21-15, 21-18 win over Germany’s Bjarne Geiss-Jan Colin Volker.

They play Germans Markus Lamsfuss-Marvin Seidel for a semi-final spot later today.

However, teammates Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani were shown the exit on Thursday by Taiwan’s Liao Min Chun-Su Ching Heng, who won 17-21, 21-19, 21-18 in 60 minutes.

Women’s doubles Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng Yean defeated Vivian Hoo-Yap Cheng Wen 21-15, 12-21, 21-16 in an all-Malaysian second round encounter to reach the last eight.

Mei Kuan-Meng Yean play England’s Chloe Birch-Lauren Smith today.