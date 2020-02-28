Shuttlers told to stay put in Paris after German Open cancellation

AFTER next week’s German Open was cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak, BAM will let their national players extend their training in Paris until March 7.

The Malaysian shuttlers have been training in the French capital after competing in the Spain Masters last week.

BAM coaching director Wong Choong Hann said the shuttlers will continue training at the headquarters of French Badminton Federation in Paris before going to Birmingham for the All England on March 11-15.

The players currently in Paris are Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani (men’s doubles), Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng Yean, Vivian Hoo-Yap Chen Wen (women’s doubles), Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai and Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing (mixed doubles).

“The French BA have agreed to extend our training at their centre and they will be there until March 7 before travelling to Birmingham for the All England.

“The singles players are training in Malaysia and will join the doubles squad in Birmingham,” said Choong Hann.

“It’s a pity that the German Open has been cancelled especially with the Olympic qualifying period entering the crucial period.

“Despite the global threat posed by Covid-19, our players will compete in the All England unless the organisers decide to call off the event as well.”

The national squad will return from their European tour after the All England except for Aaron-Wooi Yik who will compete in the Swiss Open in Basel on March 17-22.

However, with the Coronavirus spreading in Europe, there is a strong possibility that Aaron-Wooi Yik may have to withdraw from the Swiss Open and return home.